Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 931.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM opened at $58.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,597 shares of company stock worth $1,711,187 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

