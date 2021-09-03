NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.67. 4,615,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,291,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.21 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

