Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,299 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,928 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $62,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 767.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,231,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,993,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,971,024. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $163.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

