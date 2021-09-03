Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $28,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $3.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.09. The company had a trading volume of 28,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,151. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

