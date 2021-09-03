Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,684 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $24,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,031,505,000 after buying an additional 463,813 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,257,145,000 after purchasing an additional 173,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,056,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.04.

Shares of TMUS remained flat at $$136.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 47,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $169.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

