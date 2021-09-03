Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $21,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on A. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274 in the last 90 days.

A stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.15. 21,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,030. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.76 and a 12 month high of $178.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.