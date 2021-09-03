Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $47.91 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 336,418 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,294 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $47,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,671 shares of company stock worth $46,623,585 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $134.45. 5,115,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,675,504. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

