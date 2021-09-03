Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $58,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,542,000 after acquiring an additional 43,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,718,000 after acquiring an additional 48,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 145,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,734,000 after acquiring an additional 305,804 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $874.43. The stock had a trading volume of 616,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,143. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $875.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $820.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $748.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.94.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,757 shares of company stock valued at $27,768,337 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

