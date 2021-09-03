Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 103,719 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 103,719 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $25,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $206,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 375.4% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 34,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 27,147 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 122,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,375,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.79. The company had a trading volume of 389,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,108,807. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.