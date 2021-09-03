Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 142,723 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 883,624 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 142,723 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $68,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 214.3% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.80. 7,605,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,726,494. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. raised their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.46.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

