Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 50,404 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,404 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $31,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Linde by 6.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE:LIN traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.83. 13,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,597. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.88. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $316.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $162.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.