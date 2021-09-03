Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 72,650 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,377 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 72,650 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.3% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $215,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after buying an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after buying an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,738,490 shares of company stock worth $962,206,161. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $6.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $375.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,761,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,605,924. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.