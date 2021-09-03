Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,586,802 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 107,280 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.5% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $84,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,921,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,826,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,147,695. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.34 and its 200-day moving average is $52.48. The company has a market cap of $250.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

