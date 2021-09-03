Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 18,110 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,110 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $15,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLT stock opened at $262.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.05. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.