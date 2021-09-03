Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $12,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 44.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Corning by 49.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 27.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 11.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 14.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,186 shares of company stock worth $3,323,886. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.