Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.88 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,922 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $76.49 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $77.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.44.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,460 shares of company stock worth $5,844,236. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

