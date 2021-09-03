Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $11,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of K. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $1,201,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,300 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,241,000 after purchasing an additional 507,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.36.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $5,420,811.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,311,472. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.