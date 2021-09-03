Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $14,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 5.9% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Okta by 18.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,649,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Okta by 59.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $271.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.92 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $756,690.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,316.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

