Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,341 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,312 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $148,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after buying an additional 2,009,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in EOG Resources by 143.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $166,098,000 after buying an additional 1,348,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 455.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 836,517 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $60,673,000 after buying an additional 685,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE:EOG opened at $68.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.95. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Mizuho reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.