Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €19.00 Price Target

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) received a €19.00 ($22.35) target price from Nord/LB in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €19.40 ($22.82).

DEQ opened at €19.64 ($23.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.17. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12 month low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 12 month high of €21.68 ($25.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €20.15 and a 200 day moving average of €19.19.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

