Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €9.50 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

PBB opened at €9.72 ($11.44) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.25. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52 week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 52 week high of €15.46 ($18.19).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

