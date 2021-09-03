Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €9.50 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

PBB opened at €9.72 ($11.44) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.25. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52 week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 52 week high of €15.46 ($18.19).

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

