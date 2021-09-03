Nord/LB Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €53.13 ($62.51).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €60.08 ($70.68) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €50.13. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a twelve month high of €61.50 ($72.35).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.