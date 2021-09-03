Nord/LB Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €53.13 ($62.51).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €60.08 ($70.68) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €50.13. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a twelve month high of €61.50 ($72.35).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

