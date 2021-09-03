Nordic American Tankers Limited to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a research report issued on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NAT. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $393.76 million, a PE ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,808,000 after buying an additional 757,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 187,545 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,320 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

