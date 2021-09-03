Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN opened at $33.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $282.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.73. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $35.28.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the first quarter worth $415,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 130.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 4.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 381,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 27.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 93,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

