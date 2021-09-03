Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

NVZMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Novozymes A/S stock opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.46. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

