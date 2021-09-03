Nsure.Network (NSURE) Tops One Day Volume of $573,578.00

Nsure.Network (CURRENCY:NSURE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Nsure.Network coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nsure.Network has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Nsure.Network has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $573,578.00 worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00061479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00123478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.74 or 0.00791408 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00046764 BTC.

Nsure.Network Coin Profile

Nsure.Network (CRYPTO:NSURE) is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network . Nsure.Network’s official website is nsure.network/# . Nsure.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@nsure_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

