Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.56 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS.

NUS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.60.

Shares of NUS traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 301,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,597. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.61. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $20,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

