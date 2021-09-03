Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price objective increased by Northland Securities from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of NTNX opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.89.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610 in the last ninety days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

