Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $48.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Nutanix traded as high as $41.92 and last traded at $41.39, with a volume of 102191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.95.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NTNX. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nutanix from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,610. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 277.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,855,000 after buying an additional 2,421,526 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,339 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth about $40,600,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 25.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,874,000 after purchasing an additional 593,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.89.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. Nutanix’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

