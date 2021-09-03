Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) and General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) Financial Review

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) and Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nutra Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of Nutra Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares General Cannabis and Nutra Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Cannabis $7.12 million 4.07 -$7.68 million N/A N/A Nutra Pharma $100,000.00 184.83 -$6.59 million N/A N/A

Nutra Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than General Cannabis.

Risk and Volatility

General Cannabis has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutra Pharma has a beta of 3.2, indicating that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for General Cannabis and Nutra Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutra Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares General Cannabis and Nutra Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Cannabis -102.94% -825.51% -71.77% Nutra Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nutra Pharma beats General Cannabis on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

General Cannabis Company Profile

General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops. The Operations segment offers consulting services to the cannabis industry that include obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and building services, and expansion of existing operations. The Consumer Goods segment includes pursuing relationships with non-cannabis national and regional apparel retailers and distributors, as well as expanding product line nationwide within the cannabis industry. The Investments segment includes expanding portfolio of loans, potentially launching a loan origination and servicing business, and investing in high-growth potential companies within the cannabis industry. The company was founded on November 12, 1987 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Nutra Pharma Company Profile

Nutra Pharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and technologies, and homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in the United States. The company offers Nyloxin and Nyloxin Extra Strength products, which are used as an oral spray for treating back pain, neck pain, headaches, joint pain, migraines, and neuralgia, as well as a topical gel for treating joint pain, neck pain, arthritis pain, and pain associated with repetitive stress; Pet Pain-Away, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat pain in cats and dogs; Luxury Feet, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat foot pain from high heels and stilettos; Nyloxin Military Strength for treating pain to the United States Military and Veteran's Administration; and Equine Pain-Away, a topical therapy for chronic pain for use in equine industry. It is also involved in developing RPI-78M to treat neurological diseases and autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis, adrenomyeloneuropathy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and myasthenia gravis; RPI-MN to treat viral diseases, including human immunodeficiency virus/AIDS and herpes, as well as for general anti-viral applications; RPI-78 for pain and arthritis; and RPI-70 for pain. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

