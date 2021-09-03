Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will announce $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Nutrien posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 365.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $6.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Nutrien by 567.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.14. 33,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,099. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $36.59 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 102.22%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

