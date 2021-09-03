Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.50

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $37.60, with a volume of 716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.