Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,900. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41.

Get Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 38.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 292,402 shares during the period.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.