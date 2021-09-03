Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 1st

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,925. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $10.11.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
