Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 1st

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,925. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

