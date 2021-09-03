Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of JLS stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

