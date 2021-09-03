Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NMCO stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,181. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $16.25.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.