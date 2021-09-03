Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NMZ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,421. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.