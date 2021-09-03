Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NUO remained flat at $$16.50 during midday trading on Friday. 14,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,581. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.79% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

