Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

JPT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,380. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

