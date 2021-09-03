Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NXR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 1st

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NXR stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,906. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) by 178.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.