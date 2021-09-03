Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

JSD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,069. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,717 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

