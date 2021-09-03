Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.18.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

