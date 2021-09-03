Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NBB stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 53,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,376. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund were worth $15,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

