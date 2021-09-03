Oasis Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $28.59 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $189.34 million and $28.59 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 24.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001447 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

