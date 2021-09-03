ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ObsEva’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). ObsEva reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ObsEva.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OBSV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ObsEva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ObsEva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBSV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter worth $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in ObsEva in the first quarter worth $37,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter worth $37,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OBSV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.13. 18,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,785. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $180.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

