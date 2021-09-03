OKCash (OK) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.47 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $372,285.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,934.17 or 1.00791043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00048387 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008713 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00065811 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009463 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007872 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000728 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,139,980 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

