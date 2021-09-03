Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OKTA. Wolfe Research started coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.67.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $271.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.92 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Okta by 37.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Okta by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,284,000 after buying an additional 126,597 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 122.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after buying an additional 990,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 14.4% in the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,908,000 after buying an additional 224,981 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

