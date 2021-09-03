Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Director Sells $148,350,000.00 in Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OLN stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average is $42.65. Olin Co. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $52.01.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 35.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,169,000 after acquiring an additional 343,716 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,313,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 34,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Olin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

