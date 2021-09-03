Olin (NYSE:OLN) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $51.99, but opened at $49.80. Olin shares last traded at $50.04, with a volume of 11,661 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Olin alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after acquiring an additional 651,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,357,000 after purchasing an additional 761,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Olin by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,722,000 after buying an additional 36,399 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Olin by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,957,000 after buying an additional 312,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 9.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,201,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,347,000 after buying an additional 372,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.