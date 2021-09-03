One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Collins Stewart started coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis raised their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:OLP traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.43. One Liberty Properties has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $32.20.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 53.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,903 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $88,106.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,878.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 8,200 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $243,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,728 shares of company stock worth $411,299 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLP. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

